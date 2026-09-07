Move to resume Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express services between Bangladesh and India

The process of restarting the Maitree, Mitali and Bandhan Express trains operating between Bangladesh and India has begun.

The matter will be formally discussed at the annual meeting between the railway authorities of the two countries.

The two-day meeting begins in Dhaka tomorrow, Tuesday. If both countries agree, the three cross-border trains could resume services as early as next month.

The meeting between the railway authorities of the two countries is known as the Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM). Railway sources said the issues to be discussed with the Indian authorities have already been finalised.

In addition to restarting the three trains operating between the two countries, Bangladesh will propose launching a new passenger train service from Rajshahi to Kolkata. Bangladesh will also express interest in operating the Maitree Express between Dhaka and Kolkata via the Padma Bridge. Until now, the Maitree train has operated via the Jamuna Bridge.