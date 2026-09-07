Move to resume Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express services between Bangladesh and India
The process of restarting the Maitree, Mitali and Bandhan Express trains operating between Bangladesh and India has begun.
The matter will be formally discussed at the annual meeting between the railway authorities of the two countries.
The two-day meeting begins in Dhaka tomorrow, Tuesday. If both countries agree, the three cross-border trains could resume services as early as next month.
The meeting between the railway authorities of the two countries is known as the Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM). Railway sources said the issues to be discussed with the Indian authorities have already been finalised.
In addition to restarting the three trains operating between the two countries, Bangladesh will propose launching a new passenger train service from Rajshahi to Kolkata. Bangladesh will also express interest in operating the Maitree Express between Dhaka and Kolkata via the Padma Bridge. Until now, the Maitree train has operated via the Jamuna Bridge.
Railway sources said the Indian railway authorities are also interested in restarting the three passenger train services. However, the opinions of the foreign, home and other relevant ministries of both countries will be required before a decision can be made.
Representatives of the relevant ministries will also attend Tuesday’s meeting. The final decision will come from the political authorities of the two countries.
The IGRM meeting is held alternately in Bangladesh and India. The most recent meeting was held in New Delhi, India, from 20 to 22 January last year. After being postponed several times, this year’s meeting will be held at Rail Bhaban in Dhaka.
The Maitree Express service was suspended during the mass uprising led by the students and the public on 16 July 2024. The suspension of the Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express services was officially announced from 19 July.
Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, the country underwent a political change. Things gradually returned to normal. However, passenger train services between Bangladesh and India have not resumed.
* More to follow...