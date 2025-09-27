A toothless human rights commission formed: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, has said they do not want a toothless Human Rights Commission.

He made the remark at a dialogue organised by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan today, Saturday.

Debapriya Bhattacharya presented the introductory remarks on the draft of Human Rights Commission Ordinance 2025 at the dialogue.

He said, “We have been presented with a toothless Human Rights Commission, which does not have any competence or efficiency. Such a human rights commission was formed only in response to demands from civil society.”

Debapriya Bhattacharya added, "You cannot appoint a spineless 'good person' to head a toothless Human Rights Commission. A spineless 'good person' will never stand up for others, so we do not need them."