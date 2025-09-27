A toothless human rights commission formed: Debapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, has said they do not want a toothless Human Rights Commission.
He made the remark at a dialogue organised by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan today, Saturday.
Debapriya Bhattacharya presented the introductory remarks on the draft of Human Rights Commission Ordinance 2025 at the dialogue.
He said, “We have been presented with a toothless Human Rights Commission, which does not have any competence or efficiency. Such a human rights commission was formed only in response to demands from civil society.”
Debapriya Bhattacharya added, "You cannot appoint a spineless 'good person' to head a toothless Human Rights Commission. A spineless 'good person' will never stand up for others, so we do not need them."
Debapriya Bhattacharya also remarked that individuals who are honest, principled, and courageous enough to fight against those in power should be entrusted with the responsibility of the Human Rights Commission.
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, head of the commission on enforced disappearances, Shirin Parveen Huq, chair of the women’s reform commission, senior Supreme Court lawyers Shahdeen Malik, Sara Hossain Jyotirmoy Barua and Rani Yan Yan, head of the Chakma Circle, among others spoke at the press conference.