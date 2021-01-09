Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day to be observed Sunday

Ruling Awami League (AL) has taken various programmes to observe the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tomorrow.

The AL’s programmes will start with hoisting of the national and party flags at the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban, and party offices across the country around 6:30am tomorrow, said a press release here today.

AL leaders and workers will place wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi at 9:00am.

Later, a discussion will be held in a limited scale, maintaining the health guidelines, at the party’s central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue at 3:30pm.

Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will address the discussion through a videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence in the city.

Besides, all district, city, upazila, thana, union and ward level units of AL, its associate and likeminded bodies will organize similar programmes coinciding with the central programme to observe the day in a befitting manner.

In a statement, AL general secretary and road transport and bridges

minister Obaidul Quader today urged all party leaders and workers and

its associate and likeminded bodies to observe all the programmes

marking Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day in a befitting manner,

maintaining the health guidelines.

On the night of 25 March, 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu

from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the

following day.

Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in the Pakistan jail

where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death

sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial.

“I was a prisoner in the condemned cell awaiting hanging. From the

day I went into jail, I didn’t know whether I was to live or not. I

was mentally ready to die. But I knew Bangladesh would be liberated,”

Bangabandhu spoke emotionally about his ordeal in Pakistani prison at

a news conference in London.