Bangabandhu's killers still at large

The government is exploring "all the avenues" to bring back five fugitive convicted killers of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to execute the court verdict.

The nation is set to observe National Mourning Day on Saturday.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen iterated that the government is working to bring back the convicted killers of Bangabandhu, at least one more in this Mujib Barsho, to implement the court verdict.

"It's our hope," he said adding that one of the killers -- former captain Abdul Majed -- was executed recently.

The fugitives are: Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan.

On 15 August in 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated.

Eighteen members of the father of the nation's family, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons -- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, party leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu were, among others, killed by the heinous killers on that fateful night.

Bangabandhu's military secretary brigadier general Jamil was also murdered.

Several members of a family died in the capital's Mohammadpur area by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.