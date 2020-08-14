Bangabandhu’s legacy a great source of inspiration: UNESCO

“Our Organization shares this aspiration for an inclusive, equitable and democratic society – an aspiration that Bangabandhu presented on 7 March 1971 in a historic speech now inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of World International Register,” she added.

This year, she informed that UNESCO is joining the world in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth.

“It is an opportunity to renew our commitment to his vision of a fairer world and to building societies that foster respect for the ethnic, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity of all people,” she added.

Audrey Azoulay said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman strongly

believed in the power of union between nations to build a better

future.