Bangla Academy celebrated its 65th founding anniversary

Bangla Academy, established to promote and foster the Bengali language, literature and culture celebrated its 65th founding anniversary on Thursday following health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government, reports BSS.
Considering the COVID -19 pandemic, this year the celebration was in limited scale which began with placing wreath early in the morning at Central Shaheed Minar and at the grave of linguist Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a dreamer of the Academy.
Earlier, national flag and Bangla Academy flag were hoisted atop Academy premises.
A discussion was also organised at Bangla Academy’s Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharod auditorium at 11:00am with Bangla Academy president professor Shamsuzzaman Khan in the chair.
Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Srijonkola University professor Syed Mohammad Shahed delivered keynote speech on ‘Sobar Age Sangskriti, Sobar Shonge Sangskriti (Culture to the fore, Culture with everyone)’ at the discussion.
Bangla Academy director general Habibullah Siraji, former director general of Bangla Academy Sayed Anwar Hossen addressed the programme as special guests while deputy director Nur Nahar Khanom conducted the programme.
Shamsuzzaman Khan said culture is an ongoing and living thing that cannot be confined in any definition and dynamism is its aestheticism.” As long as Bangladesh remains imbibing the spirit of language movement and liberation war, it will shine the nation with its actual brightness, he added.
One minute silence was observed at the beginning of the discussion showing profound respect to Bangla Academy’s late chairman National Professor Anisuzzaman and national and internationally distinguished personalities.
Bangla Academy began its journey on 3 December 1955 with basic objective to develop and implement national language policy and to do original research in the Bengali language. Chief minister of then East Bengal Abu Hossain Sarker inaugurated the academy.