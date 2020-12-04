Bangla Academy celebrated its 65th founding anniversary

Bangla Academy, established to promote and foster the Bengali language, literature and culture celebrated its 65th founding anniversary on Thursday following health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government, reports BSS.

Considering the COVID -19 pandemic, this year the celebration was in limited scale which began with placing wreath early in the morning at Central Shaheed Minar and at the grave of linguist Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, a dreamer of the Academy.

Earlier, national flag and Bangla Academy flag were hoisted atop Academy premises.

A discussion was also organised at Bangla Academy’s Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharod auditorium at 11:00am with Bangla Academy president professor Shamsuzzaman Khan in the chair.