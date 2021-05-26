Bangladesh a real friend of Palestine: Ambassador Yousef

Palestine ambassador in Dhaka Yousef SY Ramadan has said Bangladesh is a real friend of Palestine and they have been getting the support of the government and the people of this country since the beginning.

The Palestine ambassador said this at a programme at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Wednesday on the occasion of handing over the medicine that was given to the people of Palestine as gift.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and managing director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited Ebadul Karim were present at the programme.

Yousef SY Ramadan said, “I have been in Bangladesh for five years. I have received unprecedented response from the people of Bangladesh over the past two weeks. People of this country have helped us tremendously after the Israeli attack in Gaza.”