Bangladesh a real friend of Palestine: Ambassador Yousef

Palestine ambassador in Dhaka Yousef SY Ramadan has said Bangladesh is a real friend of Palestine and they have been getting the support of the government and the people of this country since the beginning.
The Palestine ambassador said this at a programme at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Wednesday on the occasion of handing over the medicine that was given to the people of Palestine as gift.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and managing director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited Ebadul Karim were present at the programme.
Yousef SY Ramadan said, “I have been in Bangladesh for five years. I have received unprecedented response from the people of Bangladesh over the past two weeks. People of this country have helped us tremendously after the Israeli attack in Gaza.”
“We have received huge amount of financial assistance. The Bangladesh government has helped us open two bank accounts. Besides, money have been received through mobile banking. We will send this assistance to Gaza. However, how much money was received hasn’t been counted as yet and the assistance continues to come.
Addressing the programme, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, “Bangladesh is a tested friend of Palestine. We have been beside them since 1972 and we don’t recognise Israel as a state.”
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to give $50,000 as humanitarian assistance to Palestine, he added.
Donated by Beacon Pharmaceuticals, medicines worth Tk 4 million (40 lakh) were presented to the people of Palestine at the programme. The medicines will be provided to the Palestinian families affected by the recent Israeli attacks.
Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan thanked Bangladesh for the assistance.