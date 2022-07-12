Bangladesh Air Force chief leaves for UK

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff will visit C-130 Hercules aircraft maintenance, modification and repairing organisation ‘Marshall Aerospace Facility’.
Subsequently he will attend the ‘Global Air Chiefs’ Conference-2022’ organised by the Royal Air Force in London, says an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) media release Monday afternoon.
The conference will include important seminars on Operational Integration, Technological Adaptation, Digital skills etc.
Chief of Air Staff of different countries will attend this Conference. Then COAS will attend the world’s largest air show ‘Royal International Air Tattoo- 2022’ at RAF Fairford. It will mark the 75th anniversary of Royal Air Force.
Finally, the Chief of Air Staff will attend the ‘Farnborough International Air Show-2022’ in Farnborough, London.
He is scheduled to return home on 20 July.