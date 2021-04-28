Bangladesh approves proposal on producing Russian, Chinese vaccines

The government has taken steps to produce Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines through local medicine companies.
In this regard a proposal to locally produce vaccines has been approved in a virtual meeting of cabinet committee on economic affairs on Wednesday.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the disclosure after the meeting.
The finance minister said, "We have been saying that we have to think about the alternative sources of vaccines. Discussions are going on over the production of Russian and Chinese vaccines. It does not mean that the first source (Serum) has been cancelled. We are also trying to bring vaccines from the first source."
Cabinet division additional secretary Shahida Akhtar said, "A proposal has been approved in principle to produce Russian Sputnik V and Chinese vaccines at the local companies. Several local companies have the capacity to produce Russian and Chinese vaccines."