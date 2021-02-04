Bangladesh cancels importing rice from Myanmar

Bangladesh has turned down a proposal to import 100,000 tonnes of rice from Myanmar due to the current situation in the neighboring nation, reports news agency UNB.

The cabinet committee on public purchase, the highest approval body of the government, rejected the proposal placed by the Directorate General of Food to make the bulk import of sunned rice under a government to government (G-to-G) agreement.

“We’ve turned down the proposal considering the current situation in Myanmar although there was an agreement signed between the two countries,” finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, head of the cabinet body, told newspersons following the meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

He defended the government’s decision and said that such purchase is made through banking arrangement by opening letter of credit.