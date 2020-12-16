Bangladesh celebrates 50th Victory Day amid coronavirus pandemic

The country on Wednesday celebrated the 50th Victory Day recalling moments that had marked emergence of Dhaka as the free capital of independent Bangladesh with occupation Pakistani troops’ unconditional surrender.

The ceremonial 31 gun salutes heralded the day as troops fired artillery shots from the National Parade Square while president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Liberation War Martyrs.

Military secretaries to the president and the prime minister placed wreaths on their behalf at the National Memorial at suburban Savar in the early morning ceremony while the COVID-19 prevented their physical presence at the scene.

Armed forces bugles played the last post as the military aides placed the wreaths when as part of military rituals the National Flag was gradually revealed, then lowered to half mast position and then revealed again.

An integrated military, navy and air force contingent offered the honour guard to mark the ceremony.

Parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was represented at the Memorial by Jatiya Sangsad sergeant-at-arms.