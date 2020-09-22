Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths cross 5,000

Bangladesh reported 28 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,557 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 5,007. The country took 188 days to register over 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19 after having reported the first death on 18 March.
Meanwhile, 1,557 new cases were detected across the country alongside 2,073 recoveries from COVID-19 during the period.
So far, 352,178 people have been diagnosed with the disease, according to an official release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the daily infection rate in Bangladesh declined to 10.9 per cent during the period as the new patients were detected after the test of 14,164 samples in 102 RT-PCR labs. The mortality rate in Bangladesh is 1.42 per cent.
Among the 18,48,487 tested population, 19.05 per cent have turned out COVID-19 positive.
The recovery rate from COVID-19 reached 74.05 per cent and the number of total recoveries rose to 260,790 till Tuesday morning.
Currently, there are 87,925 active cases in the country. Bangladesh is seeing 2067.91 infections, 1,531.30 recoveries per million while 29.4 are dying against the same number.
Since 18 March, the release said, 3,890 men and 1,117 women have died from the disease in Bangladesh.
Of the 28 new victims, 19 are aged above 50 years and seven others are aged between 41 and 50 years.
So far, 2,467 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,039 in Chattogram, 332 in Rajshahi, 420 in Khulna, 185 in Barishal, 222 in Sylhet, 235 in Rangpur and 107 have died in Mymensingh division.
Across the country, 16,303 people are now in isolation and 46,430 in quarantine.
In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on 8 March and it crossed 300,000 on 26 August.
On 2 July, a total of 4,019 COVID-19 patients were identified in the country which was the highest in a single day.