Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths cross 5,000

Meanwhile, 1,557 new cases were detected across the country alongside 2,073 recoveries from COVID-19 during the period.

So far, 352,178 people have been diagnosed with the disease, according to an official release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the daily infection rate in Bangladesh declined to 10.9 per cent during the period as the new patients were detected after the test of 14,164 samples in 102 RT-PCR labs. The mortality rate in Bangladesh is 1.42 per cent.