Bangladesh crossed coronavirus peak in August

Member of the National Technical Advisory Committee for coronavirus and former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Nazrul Islam, said that the first coronavirus case in the country was detected on 8 March. In April the rate of transmission was 12 per cent. By 31 May this rate increased to 20 per cent. It remained higher than 20 per cent up till 20 August. By 21 August it fell to 18 per cent.

Nazrul Islam said, many people asked when the pandemic peaked in the country. The peak was from 31 May till 20 August. In Bangladesh the peak was more of plateau, but the first wave is not over as yet. The transmission rate remains at 10 per cent.

Former World Health Organisation consultant for the Southeast Asian region, Mujaherul Haque, said that it still had not been possible to bring coronavirus transmission under control in the country. He said, the first wave has not declined as yet but is heading towards control. It must be ensured that the people follow the hygiene rules.