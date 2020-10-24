Bangladesh crossed coronavirus peak in August

Bangladesh crossed the peak of the first coronavirus wave in August, according to public health experts. They say even though the peak has been crossed, the first wave continues in the country. Transmission of the virus has not been fully brought under control.
The public health experts were speaking on Saturday at a webinar on ‘second wave of coronavirus and the way forward.’ The virtual seminar was organised by The Hunger Project.
The first wave has not declined as yet but is heading towards control. It must be ensured that the people follow the hygiene rules
Member of the National Technical Advisory Committee for coronavirus and former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Nazrul Islam, said that the first coronavirus case in the country was detected on 8 March. In April the rate of transmission was 12 per cent. By 31 May this rate increased to 20 per cent. It remained higher than 20 per cent up till 20 August. By 21 August it fell to 18 per cent.
Nazrul Islam said, many people asked when the pandemic peaked in the country. The peak was from 31 May till 20 August. In Bangladesh the peak was more of plateau, but the first wave is not over as yet. The transmission rate remains at 10 per cent.
Former World Health Organisation consultant for the Southeast Asian region, Mujaherul Haque, said that it still had not been possible to bring coronavirus transmission under control in the country. He said, the first wave has not declined as yet but is heading towards control. It must be ensured that the people follow the hygiene rules.
Speaking as chief guest at the webinar, local government minster Tajul Islam said that coronavirus was something new to the entire world. Even developed countries were struggling to tackle it. It is not that the government didn’t make any mistakes in its decisions. At the same time, there are successes too. The government is preparing for the post-coronavirus situation.
Tajul Islam said that a number of people’s representatives had been involved in pilfering relief materials. Among the total 62, 000 people’s representatives, less that 0.5 were found to be involved in such unscrupulous activities. Action was taken against them and such irregularities have decreased.
Member of the health ministry’s public health advisory committee Abu Jamil Faisal said ailments increase in winter and so there is no alternative but for everyone to follow the rules of hygiene in order to lessen the severity of the second wave. Coronavirus creates more havoc in the cities. The local government ministry is in charge of primary health care in the urban areas. They must coordinate with the health ministry in this regard.
Also speaking at the webinar, moderated by Badiul Alam Majumdar, country director of The Hunger Project, were Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) leader Ruhin Hossain Prince, Cumilla University’s former vice chancellor Zehadul Karim, former secretaries Abdul Kalam Azad and Abdul Latif Mandal, and others.