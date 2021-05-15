Bangladesh decides to extend restrictions till 23 May

The government has decided to extend the on-going countrywide Covid-19 restrictions by another week until 23 May.
In this regard a circular will be issued on Sunday.
State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said this to Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Farhad Hossain said restrictions may be extended for another week and the matter would be decided on Sunday and a circular to be issued accordingly.
In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the government imposed various restrictions from 5 April, including the movement of public transport.
As the situation didn’t come under control, from 14 to 21 April, an ‘all-out lockdown’ was declared, with the imposition of stricter restrictions. This was later extended till 28 April. Yet again, this was extended till 5 May and then till 16 May.
In the prevailing restrictions, public transport can move within each district, but not from one district to the other. As before passenger trains and launches are also halted. However, from 25 April shops and shopping malls were opened up. Banks are also open as well as offices connected to emergency services.
The manner in which people have been moving around before Eid, the spread of coronavirus may increase by the end of May, said government sources. And that is why a decision to extend the restrictions was taken.