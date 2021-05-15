Bangladesh decides to extend restrictions till 23 May

The government has decided to extend the on-going countrywide Covid-19 restrictions by another week until 23 May.

In this regard a circular will be issued on Sunday.

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said this to Prothom Alo on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Farhad Hossain said restrictions may be extended for another week and the matter would be decided on Sunday and a circular to be issued accordingly.

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, the government imposed various restrictions from 5 April, including the movement of public transport.