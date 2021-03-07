Bangladesh elected ISA council member

Bangladesh has been elected as member of Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for a four-year term from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2024, reports BSS.

Bangladesh has been council member for consecutive three 4-year terms; 2009-12, 2013-16 and 2017-2020, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

ISA was established in 1994, pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea-1982, and is aimed at administering the mineral resources of the deep seabed beyond areas of national jurisdiction.

Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) of foreign ministry Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam is the current elected president of the 26th Session of the ISA Council.

He was elected on 1 October in 2020 and will act as the president until the next session, to be held tentatively in the end of this year.