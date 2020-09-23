Bangladesh expatriates block roads, demand govt arrange more flights to Saudi Arabia

Rubayet Zaman, additional deputy commissioner of Tejgaon division of the police, said traffic movement is now normal.

At around 9 in the morning, the expatriates blocked the road in the Karwan Bazaar for a while. They then went to the expatriate welfare ministry.

At around 11:00am, they gheraoed at the ministry in Ramna area. They also blocked the road in front of the ministry.

Assistant commissioner of police’s Ramna Zone SM Shamim said a delegation of the expatriates is scheduled to meet senior officials, including the expatriate welfare minister, today.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on the spot in the morning, expatriate Tajul Islam said, “We have come up with several demands. Our key point is iqama and extending the visa. The second demand is many of us have brought return tickets. We can go back to Saudi with these tickets. The third point is the price of our tickets should not be high.