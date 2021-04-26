'Bangladesh extends restrictions by one more week'

The ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infections has been extended by one more week, the state minister for the public administration has said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, state minister for public administration Forhad Hossain said the decision to extend restrictions by one more week has been taken following advice of health experts and considering the situation of coronavirus.
A gazette notification would be published in this regard on Tuesday, the state minister added.
According to the new decision, the restrictions will be in force till 5 May. The ongoing restrictions will end on 28 April.
The government imposed restrictions including suspension of public transport from 5 April for seven days and later the restrictions were extended by two more days.
The government again enforced 'strict lockdown' from 14 April to 21 April as the coronavirus situation did not come under control. The 'lockdown' was further extended to 28 April.
Meanwhile, shops and shopping malls were reopened for a specific period from Sunday amid the restrictions.