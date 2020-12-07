Bangladesh frontline warriors not getting compensation

Despite high risk of coronavirus infection, frontline warriors, who have been working to provide services to the people, are not getting compensation from the government.
Physicians, nurses, law enforcers and officials at the administration are considered as the frontline warriors.
The government has declared that they will provide incentive and compensation if these sections of people are infected with coronavirus and die from it.
Officials said a small number of people have got compensation so far.
According to concerned offices and professional bodies, some 8,135 physicians have been infected with coronavirus, and 113 of them have died. The relative of only one physician has received compensation.
As many as 18,517 members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police have been infected with coronavirus, and 80 of them died. Only relatives of 38 members have received compensation.
Some 665 officials at the administration have been infected with coronavirus, and 18 of them have died. Only relatives of four victims have been compensated.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, health minister Zahid Maleque said, "Many documents have to be given to the finance ministry to get incentive and compensation. We have been working to solve the problem."
The finance ministry, however, said the health ministry has not sent a complete proposal. The health and family welfare ministry is responsible that physicians have not received compensation, the finance ministry alleged. The ministry said that they would disburse money as soon as they receive a proposal.
President of the physicians' association Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury said the families of deceased physicians have not received compensation due to the negligence of the health ministry.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been written in English by Rabiul Islam.