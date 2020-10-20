Bangladesh garment workers pray for orders as pandemic shreds exports

Bangladesh garment factory owner Shahidullah Azim laid off 20 per cent of his workers in the wake of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Now watching the second wave build in Europe and the United States, Azim is staring at “an unprecedented crisis”.

He’s not alone. Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest apparel producer after China, but its industry leaders say international retailers are either refraining from placing orders, delaying buying decisions or demanding steep price cuts.

“This is a disaster. We are taking orders just to survive,” said Siddiqur Rahman, a garment supplier to international retailers including H&M and GAP Inc.

“We anticipated orders could look up before the Christmas but that didn’t happen.”