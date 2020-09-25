Bangladesh in the United Nations

According to the UN archives, Bangladesh’s heads of state and government have been representing Bangladesh at the General Assembly. As prime minister, between 1996 and 2001, Sheikh Hasina delivered speech at the General Assembly thrice in Bangla.

Since entering her second term as prime minister in 2009, so far Sheikh Hasina has delivered speeches in Bangla 11 times at the General Assembly.

A review of her speeches shows that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has on one hand spoken of establishing world peace, security and stability, and on the other she has spoken of ensuing development all over the world by eliminating the existing economic disparities between the developed and the developing world. Overall, she had called for a world free of hunger and free of the fear of nuclear weapons. She has called for stronger, more effective, pragmatic and appropriate measures from the UN in this regard.