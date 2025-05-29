Mango deal sweetens ties between Bangladesh and China

Bangladesh waved off its first consignment of mangoes to China on Wednesday, a largely symbolic export as Beijing sweetens ties after relations soured between Dhaka and former ally and neighbour India.

Bangladesh, still reeling from the political fallout of a 2024 uprising that ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina -- who fled by helicopter to New Delhi -- has since been courted by Beijing, India's rival.

"It is such a great pleasure to jointly witness this historic moment, as the first consignment of Bangladesh's premium mangoes sets off for China," China's ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, alongside government officials.

Bangladesh, largely encircled by land by India, has seen relations with New Delhi turn icy.

Interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus's first state visit was to China, while Bangladesh has also moved closer to Pakistan, India's arch-enemy.