Malaysia, partners sending peace mission to Myanmar to help Rohingya refugees

Anwar's comments came at the start of a three-day visit by Bangladesh's interim head, Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, to Malaysia.

"To secure peace in Myanmar is of course a great priority, along with immediate humanitarian assistance for the suffering first, the refugees and also the victims of earthquakes," Anwar told a joint press briefing with Yunus.

Malaysia's foreign minister will coordinate the Myanmar mission, set for the coming weeks, along with counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, added Anwar, who is chair of the ASEAN regional grouping this year.