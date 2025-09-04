Undocumented migrants: Greece plans to send back some Bangladeshis this month

Migrant flows have since fallen. But an upswing in arrivals from Libya through the islands of Crete and Gavdos this year prompted the government to temporarily ban processing asylum applications of migrants coming from North Africa.

The law stipulates that undocumented migrants entering Europe's southernmost point from third countries deemed safe by the EU and not entitled to asylum must return home or be detained for at least 24 months and face fines of up to 10,000 euros.

The legislation marks a further toughening on migration under the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. His administration has built a fence at Greece's northern borders and boosted sea patrols to deter migrants from crossing since it came to power in 2019.