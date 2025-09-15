Bangladesh reform charter hits political roadblocks

Bangladesh's interim government said Monday that political parties had largely agreed in principle on a sweeping reform charter, but remain divided over how it should be put into effect.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people has been in political turmoil since Sheikh Hasina was ousted as prime minister by a student-led revolt in August 2024.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus has backed the 28-page draft, dubbed the "July Charter" after last year's student-led uprising, which proposes a two-term limit for prime ministers and expanded presidential powers.

Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the Consensus Commission, has been leading talks with around 30 parties. The commission wrapped up a second round of marathon negotiations on Sunday.