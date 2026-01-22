Bangladesh launches campaigns for first post-Hasina polls

Bangladesh begins official campaigning on Thursday for hugely anticipated general elections next month, the first since the 2024 uprising ended the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people votes on 12 February for 350 lawmakers, ushering in new leadership after prolonged political turmoil following the overthrow of Hasina’s government, reshaping domestic and regional power dynamics.

It comes against the backdrop of insecurity -- including the murder last month of a student leader of the anti-Hasina protests -- as well as warnings of a “flood” of online disinformation.