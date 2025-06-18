New rules may not change dirty and deadly ship recycling business

Mizan Hossain fell 10 metres (33-foot) from the top of a ship he was cutting up on Chittagong beach in Bangladesh -- where the majority of the world's maritime giants meet their end -- when the vibrations shook him from the upper deck.

He survived, but his back was crushed. "I can't get up in the morning," said the 31-year-old who has a wife, three children and his parents to support.

"We eat one meal in two, and I see no way out of my situation," said Hossain, his hands swollen below a deep scar on his right arm.

The shipbreaking site where Hossain worked without a harness did not comply with international safety and environmental standards.

Hossain has been cutting up ships on the sand without proper protection or insurance since he was a child, like many men in his village a few kilometres inland from the giant beached ships.