Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel

Bangladesh has started inoculating older sex workers at the country’s biggest brothel in a push to protect the most vulnerable in the pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

At least a dozen women, all over 40, in the Daulatdia brothel, about 100 km (60 miles) west of Dhaka, were inoculated this week, according to workers at the brothel.

Any Bangladeshi over 40 can register for the vaccine, according to Bangladesh’s health ministry. Frontline workers - be it nurses, police or journalists - can get a Covid-19 jab at any age.