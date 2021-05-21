Bangladesh locks down Rohingya camps after spike in Covid case

Bangladesh authorities on Thursday imposed a lockdown in five Rohingya refugee camps in the country’s southeast after a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, officials said.

The restrictions barred gatherings and movement between camps, which are home to more than 100,000 Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh’s deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza told AFP.

“We imposed the restrictions from today after sudden spikes in coronavirus cases in the five camps,” he said, adding Wednesday saw a single-day record in new infections.

Bangladesh authorities have set up 34 camps in the country’s southeastern district of Cox’s Bazar for nearly 900,000 Rohingya refugees, who fled persecution and violence in Myanmar.

They included some 740,000 Rohingya refugees who fled a deadly Myanmar military offensive in August 2017.