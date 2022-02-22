Bangladeshi migrant jailed in Singapore for financing 'Syrian terrorist group'

A Singapore court sentenced a Bangladeshi construction worker to two years and eight months in jail on charges of financing Syria-based terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), The Straits Times reports.

The convict is Ahmed Faysal, 27, who started working as a construction worker in Singapore in 2017 and became radicalised the following year, according to a statement of the country’s home ministry.

Ahmed Faysal pleaded guilty to five charges under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act on Monday.