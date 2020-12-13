Bangladeshis among S Asian migrants share appalling experiences at Malaysian glove factories

Bangladeshi migrant worker Sheikh Kibria recalls with horror the filthy, overcrowded dormitory where he was housed by the world's biggest rubber glove manufacturer when a coronavirus outbreak erupted and infected thousands.

Malaysia's Top Glove saw profits soar, and its stock price jump as much as 400 per cent this year as countries worldwide rushed to buy protective gear as the pandemic intensified.

But in interviews with AFP, the South Asian migrants working flat out to make the gloves -- who typically earn around $300 a month -- described appalling living conditions, in cramped dormitories where up to 25 people sleep in bunk beds in a single room.