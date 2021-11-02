Bangladesh's hazardous shipyards launch race for cleaner, safer future

When Samrat Hossain first started cutting up old ships weighing thousands of tonnes in a southeast Bangladesh shipbreaking yard a decade ago, all he would wear was a cap or a helmet.

But these days, the 27-year-old spends nearly an hour each day before work putting on his protective gear, which includes special masks, gloves, boots and a suit.

"A lot has changed in the last 10 years. Before, PPE (personal protective equipment) was not a factor. But today we are not allowed to work without it," said Hossain, an employee of PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries in the coastal city of Chattogram.

It is the nation's only yard - of a total of about 80 - that complies with international health, safety and environmental rules for the risky occupation.

"It's not the same everywhere," added Hossain. "Some workers from other yards told me they buy their own gloves."