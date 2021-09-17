Bangladesh's transgender entrepreneurs create safe work spaces

Simran Snigdha was begging when a chance encounter helped get her off Bangladesh's streets and realise her artistic dreams -- one of a growing number of trans people securing formal employment as the government boosts support for the marginalised community.

The conservative Muslim-majority country's roughly 1.5 million transgender people have long faced discrimination and violence.

Kicked out from homes and communities, cut off from education, and shunned by many employers, they often turn to begging, the sex trade, or crime.

"I didn't get the opportunity -- I had to extort people... and did prostitution," Snigdha told AFP at a garment factory in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.