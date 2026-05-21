Commander-in-beef: Bangladesh's 'Donald Trump' buffalo wins fans

Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photographs with an unlikely social media star -- an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair nicknamed "Donald Trump" due to be sacrificed within days.

Owner Zia Uddin Mridha, 38, said his brother named the 700 kilogramme (1,500 pound) bull over its flowing helmet of hair resembling the signature look of the US president.

"My younger brother picked this name because of the buffalo's extraordinary hair," he told AFP at his farm in Narayanganj, just outside the capital Dhaka.

Mridha said a constant stream of curious visitors -- social media fans, onlookers and children -- have come throughout May, eager to see the internet sensation.