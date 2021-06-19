Facebook, YouTube unwilling to support Bangladesh govt’s calls: Minister

Social networking companies like Facebook and YouTube do not want to help Bangladesh if citizens are engaged in spreading militancy or misinformation, terming those as 'free speech', but comes to the aid in case of serious propaganda against the state or specific people and sometimes regarding terrorism, Mustafa Jabbar, telecommunications and information technology minister, said on Friday.

Jabbar said that a draft law has already been prepared as the Digital Security Act is not sufficient to address these issues, saying, "They have all of our information but we cannot take any action against them. A new law of Bangladesh is underway to address the issues with social networking companies."