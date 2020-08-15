Fahim Saleh’s sister pens emotional tribute to brother

The sister of slain technology entrepreneur Fahim Saleh has recounted her reaction to hearing the horrifying news that her brother had been found dismembered in a New York City apartment.

"I dropped the phone and crawled onto the wooden floor, touching its cold, hard surface with the palms of my hands. I shook my head. 'No, no,' I said, my hair falling over my face," Ruby Saleh wrote in an emotional post on the blogging platform Medium.

"What are they saying?" I looked up at my husband. He was already crying, as if he had accepted these words about my brother as truth. His crying didn't make sense to me because this news couldn't possibly be real," she writes.

Saleh is eight years older than her brother, who was 33 when he was killed. He was found dead at his New York City apartment in July. His head and limbs had been cut from his body, allegedly by his executive assistant, according to CNN.

"While we were growing up, I felt more like a mother to Fahim than a sister. When he was a toddler too wild to finish a meal, I ran after him with spoonfuls of rice and chicken. I gave him baths, I changed his diapers, and I was petrified the first time I saw his nose bleed." Saleh writes in her post.