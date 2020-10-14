From Bangladesh to China, countries where rape carries the death penalty

Bangladesh approved the death penalty for rape on Tuesday following nationwide protests over an alleged gang rape and an online video showing a group of men sexually assaulting a woman.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in sexual crime in recent years, with nearly 1,000 incidents reported in the first nine months of this year, more than a fifth of them gang rapes, according to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra.

Under an amendment to the nation’s rape law, anyone convicted of raping a woman or child can now be punished with “death or rigorous imprisonment for life.”

Here are six other countries where rapists can be punished by death: