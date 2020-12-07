Garment workers cut back on food as pandemic hits wages

Garment workers stitching clothes for major fashion brands are "going hungry" and taking out loans to feed their families due to pay cuts imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to global labour rights advocates.

Among workers who have held onto their jobs, one in five experience hunger on a daily basis following a 20 per cent decline in average wages in the global garment industry, the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC) said in a report this week.

"Most workers are currently unable to feed their families adequately and they are bracing themselves for worse times ahead," said Penelope Kyritsis, strategic research director at the WRC.