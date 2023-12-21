Fading colours: Bangladesh's threatened rickshaw art

Vibrant greens and swirling yellows, film stars, birds and architecture: Bangladesh's bicycle rickshaw drivers have for decades used their transport as a unique moving canvas of urban folk art.

But many fear that despite being added by the United Nations cultural agency this month to its list of intangible cultural heritage, the colourful craft is fading in the face of faster, modern motorised rickshaws.

Rickshaw mechanic Mohammad Sabuj, 40, says he is mourning the decline in the "beautiful" paintings, which adorn the vehicles' carriage covers, seats and footrests.