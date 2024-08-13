How Gen Z women, military transformed Bangladesh

Adored by her classmates and defiant even after police seized her, student Nusrat Tabassum is one of the many women who helped spearhead the movement that toppled autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina.

Sizable protests against Hasina's 15-year rule were nothing new, but this was the first time that young women took to the streets against her in large numbers.

Soldiers refused to fire on them, a pivotal moment in Hasina's ouster.

"The people had no way back," Tabassum, 23, told AFP. "Anger was increasing, and the demand for equality was increasing."

Tabassum is a campus hero for helping lead a movement that began as a protest against civil service job quotas and ended in revolution.

As she strolled the grounds of the elite Dhaka University, friends and other pupils rose from their seats to offer handshakes, hugs and high-fives.

Two weeks ago she was among six top student leaders snatched by plainclothes police and held in custody for several days, officially for their own safety.