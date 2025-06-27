36 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia over alleged militant ties

Five of them were found to be involved with the Penal Code’s Chapter VIA (offences relating to terrorism) and have been charged at the courts in Shah Alam and Johor Bahru.

Fifteen others will face deportation, and the remaining 16 underwent further investigation over their militant involvement in this movement, according to minister Saifuddin, the report mentioned.

“The Special Branch team’s intelligence and coordinated action revealed that this group brought in extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country,” Saifuddin said in a statement on Friday.

The police had also found that this group opened recruitment cells within their community to indoctrination of radical beliefs, collected funds for terrorism activities and to topple the legitimate government in their country of origin, according to Malay Mail.

The Malaysian home minister stressed his country will not become a place of shelter or a place for subversive elements by any foreign extremist movements.