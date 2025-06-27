36 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia over alleged militant ties
Thirty-six Bangladeshi were arrested in Malaysia on allegations of their involvement in a militant movement, local Malay Mail reported on Friday.
The police arrested 36 Bangladesh citizens this week, who were found to be directly involved in a “radical militant movement” centred on extremist beliefs and terrorism ideology, Malay Mail quoted Malaysian home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying.
The police launched the planned security operations on 24 April and arrested them in three phases from Selangor and Johor.
Five of them were found to be involved with the Penal Code’s Chapter VIA (offences relating to terrorism) and have been charged at the courts in Shah Alam and Johor Bahru.
Fifteen others will face deportation, and the remaining 16 underwent further investigation over their militant involvement in this movement, according to minister Saifuddin, the report mentioned.
“The Special Branch team’s intelligence and coordinated action revealed that this group brought in extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country,” Saifuddin said in a statement on Friday.
The police had also found that this group opened recruitment cells within their community to indoctrination of radical beliefs, collected funds for terrorism activities and to topple the legitimate government in their country of origin, according to Malay Mail.
The Malaysian home minister stressed his country will not become a place of shelter or a place for subversive elements by any foreign extremist movements.
He further said the police’s action proves the Malaysian government is very serious and will not compromise against any elements that can threaten their national security.
The success of this operation has shown the efficiency and professionalism of Malaysia’s security forces — especially the police — in ensuring the country’s sovereignty, harmony and public peace, he added.
According to the Malay Mail report, Saifuddin also said his ministry will continue to strengthen intelligence capabilities and increase enforcement, besides working together with both domestic and foreign security agencies to ensure Malaysia remains peaceful, stable and free from threats of terrorism.
“Any attempts to make Malaysia a base for militant operations or transit centre for extremism movements will be tackled with firm, quick and effective action,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying.