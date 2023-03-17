Russia seeks direct rouble payment system with Bangladesh

Russia is seeking a direct payment system in roubles with Bangladesh to settle repayment of a loan for building a nuclear power plant as Western sanctions hinder fund transfers, a Bangladesh government official said on Thursday.

Bangladesh is constructing the first of two nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russia’s state-owned atomic company Rosatom under a $12.65-billion project, 90 per cent of which is financed through a Russian loan repayable within 28 years, with a 10-year grace period.