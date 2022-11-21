Spurning favourites, Bangladeshi duo hoist South Korean colours

Bangladeshi chemist Abu Kowsir says South Korea gave his family prosperity -- so the least he can do is cheer on his benefactors when they begin their World Cup campaign this week.

He and his wife Sabina have amused and confused their neighbours by stitching together South Korean flags into a 3.5-kilometre (2.2-mile) long banner that weaves a path from their home, along nearby streets and over a river into a neighbouring village.

The extravagant tribute cost them $5,000 and testifies to Kowsir's love of a country where he spent much of his adult life as a migrant worker.

"We love South Korea and this is how we chose to support the team," Sabina, 34, told AFP. "We will keep supporting them and will pray for their victory."