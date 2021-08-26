Rohingya children stage ‘genocide’ anniversary protest

Hundreds of children on Wednesday defied a ban on protests at Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh to mark the fourth anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown which sparked an exodus across the border, community leaders said.

Thousands of armed police and troops patrolled the camps in the Cox’s Bazar district but did not act against the children.

More than 700,000 Muslim Rohingya, who have long been persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, fled into Bangladesh after the 2017 clampdown which is the subject of a genocide investigation by the International Criminal Court.