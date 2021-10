Serum Institute of India will export one million (10 lakh) Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh, to help them fight against the pandemic, sources said.

The move by the Pune-based Serum Institute -- the Indian manufacturer of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine -- will fasten the vaccination in the respective countries.

So far, Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied nearly 780 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and its target is to supply almost 215 million doses in the month of October, informed the sources to ANI on Friday.