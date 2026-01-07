Bangladesh-Myanmar border: Landmines destroy limbs and lives

In the dense hill forests along Bangladesh’s border with war-torn Myanmar, villagers are losing limbs to landmines, casualties of a conflict not of their making.

Ali Hossain, 40, was collecting firewood in early 2025 when a blast shattered his life.

“I went into the jungle with fellow villagers. Suddenly, there was an explosion, and my leg was blown off,” he told AFP. “I screamed at the top of my voice.”

Neighbours rushed to stem the spurting blood.