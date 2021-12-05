Tripura State Electricity Corporation renews power-sharing pact with Bangladesh

The agreement expired on 16 March this year.
During the 19th Joint Working Group/ Joint Steering Committee meetings on Indo-Bangladesh Co-operation in Power Sector between Bangladesh and India held on 23 January this year at Dhaka, Bangladesh, it was decided that “the contract may be extended provided the tariff, terms and conditions, tenure and quantum of power are acceptable to both the parties.”
“Accordingly, under the guidance of Jishnu Dev Varma, deputy chief minister of Tripura; Kiran Gitte, IAS, the then Secretary (Power), Government of Tripura and MS Kele, managing director, TSECL negotiated with the Bangladesh counterpart and finalise the modified terms and conditions of the agreement for a period of another five years w.e.f. 17 March, 2021 to 16 March, 2026 after four meetings among the stakeholders. Dr. M. S. Kele, MD, TSECL and Praveen Saxena, CEO, NVVN represented India and Secretary (Power), GoB and Director, BPDB represented Bangladesh and signed this tripartite supplementary agreement on 2 December 2021 in Bangladesh. As per the modified terms and conditions of the agreement, TSECL will supply 160 MW+ 20 per cent (i.e. maximum 192 MW) to Bangladesh instead of earlier 160MW,” the release added.
The tariff for this supply for the 1st Contract year shall be INR6.27/kWh and trading margin to NVVN will be Ps 01/kWh w.e.f 17 March, 2021 with a fixed year on year escalation of 2 per cent per year. This Supplementary Agreement shall be an integral part of the earlier Power Sale Agreement which was executed on 18 March, 2016. The agreement can further be extended on mutually agreed terms and conditions in future.