Tripura State Electricity Corporation renews power-sharing pact with Bangladesh

With the signing of a new agreement on 2 December Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSCEL) on Saturday announced that its agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has been renewed till March 2026.

“The Government of India (GoI) and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh (GoB), by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) made on 11 January 2010 had, inter-alia, agreed for power trading between Bangladesh and India at a mutually agreed price and procedure. NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) was designated as ‘Nodal Agency’ by the Ministry of Power, GoI for cross border trading of power with Bangladesh from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL). Initially, the agreement was signed among the parties namely TSECL, NVVN and BPDB (Bangladesh Power Development Board) for a quantum of 100 MW of power in March 2016 which was subsequently extended to 160 MW,” reads the release from TSCEL.