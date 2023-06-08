Rohingyas protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar

During Thursday's demonstrations across the sprawling camps, refugees, young and old, waved placards and chanted slogans.

"No more refugee life. No verification. No security. No interview. We want quick repatriation through UNHCR data card. We want to go back to our motherland," the placards read. "Let's go back to Myanmar. Don't try to stop repatriation."

Rohingya community leader Mohammad Jashim said he was keen to return to Myanmar but wanted citizenship rights guaranteed.

“We are the citizens of Myanmar by birth. We want to go back home with all our rights, including citizenship, free movement, livelihood, safety, and security," he told Reuters.