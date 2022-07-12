Without land, Bangladesh's Manta people live and die on boats

"We neither float our dead into the river nor burn them," said Sohrab Majhi, a Manta leader whose buoyant community lives near Moju Chowdhury Hat, a market village in southeast Bangladesh.

"We have to have good relations with people who have at least some land where we can bury our dead."

The Manta used to be farmers and fishermen until the rising rivers engulfed their land and forced them to move onto the Meghna River and its offshoot, the Tetulia, Majhi explained.

Today, increasingly intense cyclones, heavy rains and other natural disasters - like the flash floods earlier this month that stranded more than 4.5 million people and killed dozens in northeast Bangladesh - are battering Manta boats and incomes, he said.

Without a permanent address, most Manta don't qualify for state services. They have called on the government to give them houses on land and national identity cards that will let their children go to school.

"There is nothing for us. I want the next generation to be educated and do something for us and our community," said Chan Miah, a 58-year-old fisherman.

"We are exhausted from this life. We want a place where we can live in peace."