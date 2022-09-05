Myanmar bombs Bangladesh border after Arakan Army seizes outpost: Report

The next day, the Myanmar junta launched three airstrikes using jet fighters and helicopters, according to residents.
The Irrawaddy citing a resident said two planes and a helicopter attacked in the morning and two jets and two helicopters bombed in the afternoon.
Since 2 August, fighting broke out in the area and neighbouring Paletwa Township, Chin State, after the AA started attacking along the border.
In addition to airstrikes, six army border bases have been firing 300 to 400 shells per day following the AA’s attack with residents fleeing to Maungdaw town and neighbouring Buthidaung Township.
The AA claimed to have killed 10 junta soldiers during a fight near Myeik Wa village in Paletwa on 31 August.
On 1 August afternoon, several regime troops were reportedly killed in Ann Township, Rakhine state, when the AA ambushed a junta convoy on a highway, according to Rakhine media.
A video showed a regime vehicle burning on a road.