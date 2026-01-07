Pakistan eyes defence pact with Bangladesh, sale of JF-17

The air force chiefs of Pakistan and Bangladesh held talks on a potential pact covering the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Dhaka, Pakistan's military said, as Islamabad widens its arms supply ambitions and beefs up ties with Bangladesh.

The talks in Islamabad come as Pakistan looks to capitalise on the success of its air force in the conflict with arch-foe India in May last year, the worst fighting in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan had detailed talks on procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China, the military's press wing said.